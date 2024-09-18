TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,375.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,271.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,388.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

