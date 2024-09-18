TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 8,625 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,269.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.06 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

