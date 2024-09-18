Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TGS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. 185,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

