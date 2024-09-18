Tredje AP fonden Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,891 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,069,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

