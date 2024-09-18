Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,670,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,304,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

