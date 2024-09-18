Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,990 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,078.03 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,096.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,011.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

