Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,990 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Performance
NYSE AZO opened at $3,078.03 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,096.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,011.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
