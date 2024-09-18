Tredje AP fonden Sells 8,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $266.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

