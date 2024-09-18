Tribe Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $220.43 million and approximately $13,443.28 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,087,234 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

