True Vision MN LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Vision MN LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,895,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000.

VTI stock opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

