True Vision MN LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

