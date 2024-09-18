True Vision MN LLC Invests $210,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.