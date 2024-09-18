True Vision MN LLC Purchases New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

