TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.