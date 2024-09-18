TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Down 33.2%

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.37 ($1.25). Approximately 5,174,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,277% from the average daily volume of 375,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.21 ($1.87).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Tuesday.
TT Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.