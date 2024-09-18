TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Down 33.2%

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.37 ($1.25). Approximately 5,174,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,277% from the average daily volume of 375,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.21 ($1.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

