Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

TSN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

