UBS Group Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $55.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 137,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

