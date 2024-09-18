UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Institutional Trading of UDR

UDR Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 17.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

