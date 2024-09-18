UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
UIL Price Performance
Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 96 ($1.27) on Wednesday. UIL has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.41 million, a P/E ratio of -357.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Peter Durhager purchased 11,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £12,519.15 ($16,537.85). Corporate insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
UIL Company Profile
UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.
