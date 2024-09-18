Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Unigold shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 12,994 shares changing hands.

Unigold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

