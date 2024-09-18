United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,099,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.62.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

