United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

