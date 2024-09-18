United States Steel Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

X stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.88. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

