VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLINFree Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,490,000.

Shares of GLIN opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

