Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.