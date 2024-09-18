Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.5% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,005,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,506,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.74 and a 200-day moving average of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

