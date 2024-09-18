Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $260.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.