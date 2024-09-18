Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.75

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.75 and last traded at $165.09, with a volume of 14862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

