Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

