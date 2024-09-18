Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,904 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after buying an additional 348,528 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,764,000 after buying an additional 301,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.43.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

