Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

