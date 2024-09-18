Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

ZTS stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

