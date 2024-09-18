Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,626 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $88,708,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

