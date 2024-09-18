Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Booking by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,042.43 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,768.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,716.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

