Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Waterloo Capital L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.