Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

