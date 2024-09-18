Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

