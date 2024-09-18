Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,639,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $281,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

