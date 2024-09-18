Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,895,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

