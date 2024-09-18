Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

