Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.78. The stock has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.45 and a 200 day moving average of $263.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

