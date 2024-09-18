Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

