Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

VRT stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.