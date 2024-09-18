Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of VSCO opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

