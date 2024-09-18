Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $24.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 109,689 shares changing hands.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

