Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.
Vince Stock Performance
Shares of Vince stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNCE shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vince in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
Read More
