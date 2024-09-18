Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Vince Stock Performance

Shares of Vince stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Get Vince alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNCE shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vince in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Vince

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.