Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 458.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Viper Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

