Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,118 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 1.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $28,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

