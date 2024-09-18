Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 10,686 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4,621.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,315,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.84.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.01. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

