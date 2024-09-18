Virtu Financial LLC Buys 5,922 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HIBL stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 4.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.56.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.