Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Diageo by 12,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 244,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

